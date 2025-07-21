Apartment in a new building Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya

  1. Realting.com
  Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya

Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya

Kepez, Turkey
$746,363
45
ID: 27936
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Kepez

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2023
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Flats on the Street with Shopping Centers and Cafes in Antalya, Kepez

Luxury flats are located in Kepez, Gülveren Neighborhood. The region has grown rapidly with its urban transformation projects and attracted investors and buyers. It has become a center of attraction thanks to its high investment opportunities and reasonable prices. This region is preferred due to its proximity to the city center, social facilities, and the sea.

The flats are within walking distance of markets, shopping centers, hospitals, and banks, 3 km from Erasta Mall, 3.8 km from Özdilek Mall, 4 km from Antalya Bus Station and 5M Migros Mall, 4.5 km from Konyaaltı Beaches, 6 km from MarkAntalya Mall, 7 km from Antalya city center, and 17 km from Antalya Airport.

The project consists of 33 commercial shops and a total of 359 flats, ranging from 1-bedroom to 4-bedroom units, spread across 5 blocks. The land area covers 18,003 m². The 1-bedroom flats and the 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and 4-bedroom flats offer different luxury complex features.

In the block where 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and 4-bedroom flats are located, there are indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a children's pool, a gym, a pilates hall, a sauna, a children's club, indoor parking areas, cafes, a 24/7 security system, walking areas, and a caretaker.

The 2-bedroom flats have a living room, an open-plan kitchen, a bathroom, an en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, and a balcony. The 3-bedroom flats have a living room, a separate kitchen, a bathroom, an en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, and a balcony.

The flats for sale in Antalya are equipped with steel doors, built-in kitchens, smart home systems, air conditioning in every room, combi boiler, underfloor heating, microwave oven, LED lighting, cloakroom, central satellite system, internet, and shower cabin.


Location on the map

Kepez, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,724
A residential complex in a gated community with many amenities including swimming pool, gazebos, sauna and hammam. The new project consists of 3 blocks. In one block there are two-room flats, in the other two - three-room flats. Can be paid in instalments with a minimum down payment of 50% a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Live Rich in Antalya Apartments for Sale in Luviya Project
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,04M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Live Rich in Antalya Luxury Apartments in Luviya Project Luxury apartments are located in Topçular neighborhood of Muratpaşa. Thanks to its proximity to Termesos Boulevard, the area offers easy transportation opportunities and continues to be a center of attraction for those who want to inve…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
from
$257,257
We offer luminous apartments with large balconies and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security, a shopping mall, cafe and restaurants, kids' playgrounds, a garage. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near a metro station and highways. Park - 5…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
