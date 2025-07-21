  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kartal
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Kartal İstanbul

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Kartal İstanbul

Kartal, Turkey
from
$353,168
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 27739
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kartal

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    23

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments for Sale with Pools within a Complex in Kartal, İstanbul

Kartal, located on the Anatolian Side of İstanbul, is a social district that offers unique sea and Princes’ Islands views thanks to its coastal position, as well as camping areas due to the oxygen-rich Aydos Forest. The coastline offers walking paths, parks, concert and event areas, shopping and entertainment centers, providing an active and fun lifestyle. Kartal also stands out with its proximity to the Marmaray train station, metro stops, ferry pier, and the airport, along with coastal promenades and green areas as well.

The apartments for sale in Kartal, İstanbul are ideally situated 50 m from the nearest market, 100 m from the private schools, 200 m from the coastal walking path, 750 m from the Marmaray train station, 2 km from the metro stop, 3 km from the shopping center, 20 km from Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 22 km from the Eurasia Tunnel, and 32 km from the 15 July Martyrs Bridge (a.k.a. the Bosphorus Bridge).

Consisting of 2 blocks and 206 units, the project includes outdoor and indoor parking space, open and closed swimming pools, electric vehicle charging stations, solar energy systems, walking paths, sauna, Turkish bath, cafeteria, children’s playground, social club, shared garden, tennis court, reception services, basketball court, squash court, janitor, security services, and security cameras.

The apartments with sea views are equipped with a built-in kitchen set, advanced water purification systems, bathtub, laundry room, shower cabin, dressing room, en-suite bathroom, smart home system, PVC window system, balcony, terrace, central satellite TV system, Hilton-style bathroom, balcony, and steel door.


IST-01678

Location on the map

Kartal, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with panoramic views, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$850,628
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$450,000
Residential quarter Key ready apartment in Alanya, Tosmur
Oba, Turkey
from
$165,498
Residential quarter Magic Hills
Toslak, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex Apartments with sea view in the Seda Tower complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$127,055
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Kartal İstanbul
Kartal, Turkey
from
$353,168
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Show all Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Residential quarter Bodrum Residence
Didim, Turkey
from
$800,136
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Magnificent apartment project in Ortakent, surrounded by the fascinating beauties of Bodrum. A luxurious and comfortable life in Bodrum. It is within walking distance to the shopping centre, public hospital, pharmacy, medical center, school, market, street market and bazaar. There are apa…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$427,780
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes’Islands. The residence features restaurants and cafes, a cinema, kids' playrooms, a gym, shops, a garage and a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home"…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Type A_45
Residential complex Type A_45
Residential complex Type A_45
Residential complex Type A_45
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$440,235
The year of construction 2025
European Side - Levent This project is built on a land with an area of 103,000 M2, 85% of which is green space. The project will be ready for delivery in 2025 and units with one to four bedroom are available. This project is in city center of Istanbul with full social facilities. Th…
Developer
Majd International Company
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications