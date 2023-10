Avanos, Turkey

from €119,750

Completion date: 2025

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Inzhekum - Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 51 to 130 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters.In short, it is the area with the best beach of Alanya. Inzhekum is located to the west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. 30 Km is the big city of Manavgat, and to the center of Alanya — 22 km. The neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar has all the infrastructure. Inzhekum is small, but new houses from proven developers are well represented here. The area on all sides is surrounded by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. The main reasons to consider new apartments in this area are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in the area for camping and recreation in nature. In addition, the distance to Antalya airport is small, compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.