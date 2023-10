Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €145,000

Then you will be interested in our offer! For sale are spacious apartments on the first line in the Cebeci 6 complex. This complex was built in 2005, but is not inferior in quality to modern luxury residences, since the Cebeci Group is one of the most famous developers of residential projects in Alanya, mainly in the most modern and popular area among tourists is Mahmutlar. During its successful work, the Cebeci Group has built two large hotels and 21 residential complexes, which is more than 4,000 housing units. The complex consists of 2 8-storey blocks with 36 apartments. In a fenced area, for your convenience, there is a swimming pool and a green area. The complex is also equipped with a generator in case of emergency power outages. The complex is maintained by the manager. The city's infrastructure is only 100 meters away, so you can easily get to the nearest store and indulge in some shopping. The object offered for sale has a total area of ​​130 sq.m. and consists of an American-style kitchen combined with a living room, which will allow you to spend time talking with guests and at the same time not miss the chance to show off your culinary skills, 2 bedrooms, one of which has a private bathroom for convenience. The apartments are fully equipped with furniture and all necessary household appliances (refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove with extractor hood, dishwasher, microwave oven, air conditioners). The balcony offers views of palm trees and the Mediterranean coast.