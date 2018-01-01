  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule

Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule

Avanos, Turkey
from
€796,000
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 132 to 340 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€174,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Caglarca, Turkey
from
€247,315
Residential quarter 4-bedroom apartment in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€229,000
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
€152,448
Residential complex Residential complex with places for work and leisure, in a quiet and green area near the metro, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€263,545
You are viewing
Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€796,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Investment project in Oba
Residential quarter Investment project in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€138,800
In this area, a new residential complex under construction is presented for sale. Construction begins in June 2022, is carried out from high-quality materials, using new and modern technologies. The complex is located Just a 7-minute walk from the beach (550 meters), as well as within walking distance from the Alanium shopping center and the Metro, which in turn makes the apartments in this project profitable and liquid. The apartments are offered with different layouts, in a fine finish, with built-in kitchen and plumbing, flooring. The project has apartments with layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Both are quite a quiet area, despite the fact that there are hotels and entertainment infrastructure here. In addition, in this area there are numerous furniture stores, Metro, Kochtash, Kipa hypermarkets and the Alanium shopping and entertainment center, where you can buy everything you need. It has boutiques of world brands, appliances and electronics, books and children's goods, optics, a supermarket, cinema halls, a children's playground and cafeterias.The central boulevard in Oba is closed to traffic, which allows you to safely walk with children without fear of cars and motorcycles. And also, in Oba there is a huge bowling center and an equestrian club.There are a lot of green parks with sports equipment or playgrounds in this area. A well-groomed promenade with flower beds, fountains, ornamental shrubs and trees, sports equipment and playgrounds runs along the sea, along which many residents of Alanya arrange walks in the evenings.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks v Alanii
Residential complex Roskoshnyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks v Alanii
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€97,500
Completion date: 2024
Arel Residence is a luxury luxury residential complex located in the popular resort village of Avsallar, within walking distance of the beach, and 25 km from the center of Alanya! The project consists of 7-story buildings with 42 units of various layouts in a modern design. The residential complex is built on a total area of 2152.03 square meters. m and provides you with a healthy life surrounded by panoramic views of nature and a lot of pure oxygen. The apartments are sold with clean decoration, ceramic tiles on the floor, equipped bathrooms, built-in kitchen sets. The area has excellent infrastructure. within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment! Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Outdoor pool - Fitness room - Sauna - Children's room - Basketball / volleyball court - Tennis court - Children's playground - BBQ area - Backup generator - Parking - Transfer to the beach Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Apartment building Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€282,285
Why this property؟ It is located in the green area of ​​Bahcesehir, where luxury accommodation with comfortable living. A high-value investment through a continuous rental return for 15 years. It allows you to obtain Turkish citizenship by owning real estate. An opportunity for businessmen to invest in office apartments and shops. Services of high quality and all social facilities in the vicinity of your residence.
Realting.com
Go