Residential complex New complex with gardens and a spa center in an exclusive area, Antalya, Turkey

Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$1,65M
22/02/2025
$1,64M
27/12/2024
$1,24M
;
17
ID: 23727
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418431
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

About the complex

Overlooking the endless Mediterranean blue over the cliffs and the splendor of the lush green Bey Mountains, the complex is the first residential project on Antalya Old Lara Road.

The complex consists of 4 blocks, 112 apartments and 13 shops, the front blocks directly overlook the sea and embrace a marvellous sunrise and sunset, while the sea view in the backside blocks is accompanied by the sparkling life of the city.

Features

  • 3-level parking
  • lush green areas
  • lounge areas
  • kids' playgrounds
  • fitness center
  • sauna
  • steam room
  • massage room

Completion - December, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Boiler
  • Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure

Old Lara Road, one of the oldest and most distinguished districts of the city, is a center of attraction not only for tourists but also for Antalya residents who prefer an luxury life with its unique location that combines tranquility and entertainment, ease of transportation and the rich facilities it offers.

Location on the map

Muratpasa, Turkey

