Residential complex New complex with gardens and a spa center in an exclusive area, Antalya, Turkey

Overlooking the endless Mediterranean blue over the cliffs and the splendor of the lush green Bey Mountains, the complex is the first residential project on Antalya Old Lara Road.
The complex consists of 4 blocks, 112 apartments and 13 shops, the front blocks directly overlook the sea and embrace a marvellous sunrise and sunset, while the sea view in the backside blocks is accompanied by the sparkling life of the city.
Features
Completion - December, 2025.Facilities and equipment in the house
Old Lara Road, one of the oldest and most distinguished districts of the city, is a center of attraction not only for tourists but also for Antalya residents who prefer an luxury life with its unique location that combines tranquility and entertainment, ease of transportation and the rich facilities it offers.