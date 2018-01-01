  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Premium apartments with tropical gardens and terraces, 8 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Premium apartments with tropical gardens and terraces, 8 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€114,957
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A premium clubhouse with the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life.

The concept of this project combines modern technology and harmony with nature, providing a comfortable and peaceful atmosphere for all its users. The project becomes a symbol of balanced coexistence with the environment and endeavours to promote care for nature and energy efficiency.

Rental Pool Programme: 65% rental profit, 35% for the management company.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More Info: 23 metre rooftop swimming pool with panoramic sea and mountain views, stylish bar with sea views, secure parking with electric car charging points, gym and yoga area, co-working centre, smart home system, 24-hour security and CCTV on site.

Reception and a daily shuttle bus to Nai Harn Beach and shops are also offered for the convenience of residents and their guests.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai is one of the most popular areas to live on Phuket Island.

Nai Harn beach is 8 minutes drive from the clubhouse, it is considered the best beach on the island and one of the most picturesque beaches in Asia.

The project is located in the heart of the Rawai neighbourhood 5 minutes away from all necessary infrastructure and surrounded by magnificent nature.

Easy access to shopping, fitness centres, restaurants, spas and other amenities.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€380,397
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€62,105
Residential complex Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€348,342
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€143,406
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket, Thailand
from
€60,273
You are viewing
Premium apartments with tropical gardens and terraces, 8 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€114,957
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thailand
from
€493,139
Completion date: 2023
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located next to the Laguna Phuket resort complex, which is built on an area of 1000 acres along a three-kilometer stretch of pristine beach in Bang Tao Bay. It is one of the largest and most beautiful beaches of the island, with developed infrastructure, which allows you to live in comfort. The land complex is just a 20-minute drive from the recently expanded Phuket International Airport! Residents of the complex are offered opportunities for premium relaxation, thanks to which the complex has earned its reputation as a first-class destination. Infrastructure includes a number of premium resorts, the famous Banyan Tree and Angsana spa centers, 30 restaurants and bars, including the Xana Beach Club, and a golf course. There is everything for a comfortable stay and pastime. Types and details of the townhouse: - Standard: 3 floors, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet ( 318 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet, private pool ( 318 sq.m ) Types and details of the villa: - Standard: 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms ( 550 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, private pool ( 550 sq.m ) PLUSES OF LCD: - Pool - Modern fitness - Large recreation area - Parking - 24 hour security and video surveillance system - Restaurants - Bar - XANA Beach Club Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€96,256
Agency: TRANIO
There are 173 apartments: 112 studios and 61 2-bedroom apartments, 3 swimming pools with panoramic views, 3 pool bars, restaurant and café, gym. Each unit has a private terrace with sea or mountain views. Some of them have swimming pools. Fixed yield programme: 7% for 5 years (at 100% payment), for 3 years (at payment in instalments) with the possibility of own residence up to 30 days per year (yield is charged immediately after 100% payment). Rental Pool Programme: 40% of the income to the investor, 60% to the management company (expenses are on the share of the management company). For those who want to combine investment with their own accommodation. Revenue after the completion of the complex. Installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit of 100,000 THB. Location and nearby infrastructure Distance to Karon Beach is 650 metres, Kata Beach is 1.5 km
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Phuket, Thailand
from
€209,384
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Melia Phuket Karon Residences is a luxurious condo project and villas with a swimming pool and sea views located in the picturesque Karon area. Just 1.5 km from Karon Beach, residents can enjoy a harmonious combination of beautiful landscapes of the Andaman Sea and greenery of the forest! The project is located at 404/9 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand. In total, the project has 63 units: 49 apartments and 14 villas. The carefully thought-out layout and architecture of the residences create a sense of calm and serenity, which makes them an ideal refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One of the key benefits of the project is hotel management. Your property will be part of a prestigious hotel chain, which will provide you with many advantages and amenities. The project is ideal for both leisure and permanent residence, offering a balance between calm and opportunities for an active lifestyle. You can enjoy a calm atmosphere and at the same time be in the immediate vicinity of entertainment and amenities, including restaurants, shops, spa centers and much more. Room Types: - 1-bedroom with ocean views ( 56.40 sq.m ) - 2-bedroom with ocean views ( 88.50 sq.m ) - 3-bedroom villa with pool ( 200 sq.m ) Residence infrastructure includes: - Club - Fitness - Kids Club - hall - Restaurants and cafes - Internet Wi-Fi - - Roof pool - Parking space - Garden - 24 hour security - Video surveillance - Parking We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go