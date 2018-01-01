Premium apartments with tropical gardens and terraces, 8 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

A premium clubhouse with the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life.

The concept of this project combines modern technology and harmony with nature, providing a comfortable and peaceful atmosphere for all its users. The project becomes a symbol of balanced coexistence with the environment and endeavours to promote care for nature and energy efficiency.

Rental Pool Programme: 65% rental profit, 35% for the management company.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More Info: 23 metre rooftop swimming pool with panoramic sea and mountain views, stylish bar with sea views, secure parking with electric car charging points, gym and yoga area, co-working centre, smart home system, 24-hour security and CCTV on site.

Reception and a daily shuttle bus to Nai Harn Beach and shops are also offered for the convenience of residents and their guests.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai is one of the most popular areas to live on Phuket Island.

Nai Harn beach is 8 minutes drive from the clubhouse, it is considered the best beach on the island and one of the most picturesque beaches in Asia.

The project is located in the heart of the Rawai neighbourhood 5 minutes away from all necessary infrastructure and surrounded by magnificent nature.

Easy access to shopping, fitness centres, restaurants, spas and other amenities.