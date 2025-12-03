  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE

Residential complex CAPRI RESIDENCE

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$178,615
;
9
ID: 33045
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

Русский Русский

Investment is an attractive object!
Modern apartment with guaranteed rental income up to 11.5%!
Installment!
Beach, 850m!
CAPRI RESIDENCE residential complex in the heart of island life, in one of the most sought-after locations on the island.
Facilities: lobby, swimming pool, pool bar, recreation areas, fitness, children's playground, parking.
Location:
Catch Beach Club, 850m
- beach, 850m;
- Mall Porto de Phuket ,5 km ;
- Shopping street Boat Avenue, 3 km.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

