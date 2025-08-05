Villa WISDOM FiRST RESIDENCE

Premium villa settlement in the heart of Wisdom Valley!

Just 15 minutes off the coast of Pattaya!

Installments available!

Living in Wisdom First Residence is a harmony of nature, architecture and family values. Here you can spend time in the fresh air - ride bicycles, kayaks, have a picnic and play in the green fields. The villas are made in the style of Mid-Century Modern - with spacious rooms, panoramic windows and thoughtful ergonomics. Each villa is like a mini-resort, where the space inside smoothly flows into a cozy outdoor area.

Infrastructure of the village: modern clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness, landscape park, skate park, BMX track, basketball courts, picturesque lake, professional security and video surveillance.

Nearby are:

Thammasat University – 11.1 km;

Siam Country Club - 8.7 km

Pattaya Dolphinarium - 12.9 km

- Central Pattaya - 20 km;

- Terminal 21 - 19.7 km;

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya - 17.1 km.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.