  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Villa WISDOM FiRST RESIDENCE

Villa WISDOM FiRST RESIDENCE

Pattaya City, Thailand
$675,387
ID: 27379
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Premium villa settlement in the heart of Wisdom Valley!
Just 15 minutes off the coast of Pattaya!
Installments available!

Living in Wisdom First Residence is a harmony of nature, architecture and family values. Here you can spend time in the fresh air - ride bicycles, kayaks, have a picnic and play in the green fields. The villas are made in the style of Mid-Century Modern - with spacious rooms, panoramic windows and thoughtful ergonomics. Each villa is like a mini-resort, where the space inside smoothly flows into a cozy outdoor area.

Infrastructure of the village: modern clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness, landscape park, skate park, BMX track, basketball courts, picturesque lake, professional security and video surveillance.

Nearby are:

Thammasat University – 11.1 km;
Siam Country Club - 8.7 km
Pattaya Dolphinarium - 12.9 km
- Central Pattaya - 20 km;
- Terminal 21 - 19.7 km;
Bangkok Hospital Pattaya - 17.1 km.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

