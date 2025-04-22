  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with a swimming pool, a fitness center and a garden close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,625
14/04/2025
$66,213
13/04/2025
$66,253
12/04/2025
$65,914
11/04/2025
$66,579
10/04/2025
$65,548
09/04/2025
$66,407
08/04/2025
$66,250
07/04/2025
$66,792
06/04/2025
$66,799
05/04/2025
$66,608
04/04/2025
$67,048
03/04/2025
$68,246
02/04/2025
$68,373
01/04/2025
$68,523
31/03/2025
$68,571
30/03/2025
$68,552
29/03/2025
$68,831
28/03/2025
$68,878
27/03/2025
$68,901
26/03/2025
$68,614
;
17
ID: 24908
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420250
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The complex features:

  • Large club house with shops
  • Shuttle bus
  • Fitness center (cardio and weight training)
  • Basement car park
  • Sauna
  • Large swimming pool
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Kid’s swimming pool
  • 24-hour security
  • Relaxing area, sala and garden
  • CCTV
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jomtien Beach - 1.2 km
  • Supermarket - 2.8 km
  • Night market - 2.4 km
  • Shopping mall - 6.1 km
  • Hospital - 7.8 km
  • International airport - 35 km

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, a fitness center and a garden close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,625
