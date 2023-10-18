UAE
Houses for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana
8
5 room house with garage, with parking
Vodice, Slovenia
5
3
345 m²
For sale a modern, low-energy house in a scenic and green location next to the forest (net 2…
€1,39M
Recommend
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
2
162 m²
1
For sale a wonderfully arranged terraced house in a quiet location with an excellent floor p…
€550,000
Recommend
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
2
268 m²
2
For sale a modern and very well-built semi-detached house located in a quiet location in Trn…
€1,70M
Recommend
3 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
2
250 m²
2
In an excellent and quiet location below Rožnik stands a beautifully residential house for s…
€959,000
Recommend
3 room house
Jezero, Slovenia
3
2
263 m²
2
We are selling a modern, low-energy villa with a well-kept plot in the immediate vicinity of…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Skofljica, Slovenia
3
4
766 m²
For sale a modern designed villa in the heart of nature with spectacular views of Triglav an…
€3,25M
Recommend
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
7
5
415 m²
2
Prestigious Villa with Breathtaking View of Rožna Dolina and mountain Krim. Just complete…
€2,99M
Recommend
3 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3
1
252 m²
1
We present a beautiful modern house that combines living comfort and city life in the best w…
€1,70M
Recommend
4 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
3
213 m²
2
A brand new house under construction - an oasis of modern comfort and luxury. We are prou…
€995,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4
3
415 m²
3
We are selling a prestigious villa with a beautiful view of the Rozna dolina all the way to …
€3,40M
Recommend
House
Medvode, Slovenia
387 m²
€999,000
Recommend
House
Vodice, Slovenia
242 m²
House is a 15-minute drive from Ljubljana. …
€599,000
Recommend
House with sauna
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
694 m²
Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
€1,90M
Recommend
House
Medvode, Slovenia
262 m²
In a very beautiful, quiet and isolated place, 15 minutes from Ljubljana, a separate family…
€630,000
Recommend
House with terrace, with yard, with sauna
Vodice, Slovenia
236 m²
Nice house in the nearest suburbs of Ljubljana at the foot of the mountains. House with…
€370,000
Recommend
