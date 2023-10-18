Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

15 properties total found
5 room house with garage, with parking in Vodice, Slovenia
5 room house with garage, with parking
Vodice, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
For sale a modern, low-energy house in a scenic and green location next to the forest (net 2…
€1,39M
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a wonderfully arranged terraced house in a quiet location with an excellent floor p…
€550,000
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern and very well-built semi-detached house located in a quiet location in Trn…
€1,70M
3 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
In an excellent and quiet location below Rožnik stands a beautifully residential house for s…
€959,000
3 room house in Jezero, Slovenia
3 room house
Jezero, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a modern, low-energy villa with a well-kept plot in the immediate vicinity of…
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view in Skofljica, Slovenia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with mountain view
Skofljica, Slovenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 766 m²
For sale a modern designed villa in the heart of nature with spectacular views of Triglav an…
€3,25M
4 room house in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious Villa with Breathtaking View of Rožna Dolina and mountain Krim. Just complete…
€2,99M
3 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a beautiful modern house that combines living comfort and city life in the best w…
€1,70M
4 room house in city center, with parking in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
4 room house in city center, with parking
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
A brand new house under construction - an oasis of modern comfort and luxury. We are prou…
€995,000
Villa 4 room villa in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Villa 4 room villa
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
We are selling a prestigious villa with a beautiful view of the Rozna dolina all the way to …
€3,40M
House in Medvode, Slovenia
House
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 387 m²
€999,000
House in Vodice, Slovenia
House
Vodice, Slovenia
Area 242 m²
House is a 15-minute drive from Ljubljana. …
€599,000
House with sauna in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House with sauna
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 694 m²
 Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
€1,90M
House in Medvode, Slovenia
House
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 262 m²
In a very beautiful, quiet and isolated place, 15 minutes from Ljubljana, a separate family…
€630,000
House with terrace, with yard, with sauna in Vodice, Slovenia
House with terrace, with yard, with sauna
Vodice, Slovenia
Area 236 m²
Nice house in the nearest suburbs of Ljubljana at the foot of the mountains. House with…
€370,000

