Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Upravna Enota Ljubljana
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana
27
Apartment To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a modern penthouse duplex apartment in an accessible and family-friendly location (…
€598,000
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
For sale new, luxury apartments in the suburb Trnovo! In an excellent, quiet location in …
€989,000
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 239 m²
New, bright, comfortable and varied 3 bedroom apartment in a new building in Šiška (167.5 m2…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
We are renting a newer, bright, comfortable and lively 3-room penthouse apartment (usable ar…
€5,000
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious and lively apartment in the city center with high ceilings, in the pedestrian zone,…
€585,000
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with basement
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/4
Old city, bright and luxuriously furnished apartment in the city center, in Tabor. The ap…
€2,700
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For Rent: Beautiful New Apartment in the Heart of the City! We offer you the opportunity …
€1,500
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/6
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment 68.48 m2 wit…
€310,212
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
€195,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 61 m²
New apartment in the popular area of Ljubljana, Bezhigrad. 2 bedroom apartment of 60.85 m2 …
€286,390
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€1,01M
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€770,985
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€365,623
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€338,885
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€476,883
Apartment 1 bathroom in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€183,536
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€569,784
3 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Sale of apartments in the new neighborhood Devana Park II. The Devana Park II neighborhood o…
€524,494
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 4/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the…
€614,748
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€411,372
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€386,743
1 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/4
Residence Carpe Diem by dr. Bitenc The residence represents a unique product range on the Sl…
€490,979
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 160 m²
Elite apartment in Ljubljana. Luxurious furnished four-room apartment in a prestigious area…
€1,10M

Property types in Upravna Enota Ljubljana

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir