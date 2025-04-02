Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zaporozhskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zaporozhskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Zaporozhskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
Zaporozhskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
Price down. I suggest buying a spacious four-room apartment in Zaporozhye p. Priozersky dist…
$56,805
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zaporozhskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes