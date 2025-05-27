Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

Udmurtia
163
Izhevsk
163
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
163 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalows are located in Gran Alakante, in a residential complex located near the Karabassi …
$307,808
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
[video width="848" height="480" mp4="https://terrasun-spain.eu/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/nc…
$261,067
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
New residential complex located in Pilar de la Horadada. It will consist of 24 bungalows and…
$330,608
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$363,669
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
$290,593
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Bungalow in a brand new complex located in the charming town of San Miguel de Salinas (Alica…
$199,391
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
[video width="848" height="480" mp4="https://terrasun-spain.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/nc…
$363,669
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
bungalowZone: Sierra CortinaLocation: Beach/CoastType of property: ResaleArea of buildings: …
$225,726
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 82 m²
$287,287
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Very beautiful bungalow 2011 built with an area of 77 m2 with a large solarium of 27 m2. Loc…
$188,104
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://terrasun-spain.eu/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/n…
$410,410
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
$239,292
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Beautiful bungalow with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 large open kitchen, living room, 1 covere…
$318,068
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Bungalows in Calpe
$421,811
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
$339,729
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
[video width="848" height="480" mp4="https://terrasun-spain.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/nc…
$746,719
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
$324,908
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
$273,493
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
New apartments on the lower floor with an area of 85.96 m2 are offered for saleThe layout in…
$337,448
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Benidorm Resort. New project in Finestrat built on a plot of 13.200 m2. Consists of 52 dwell…
$182,405
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Upscale, newly designed complex, harmoniously fits into the natural environment, with views …
$393,310
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
High quality bungalow located in Pilar de la Horadada, in urbanization with swimming pool.Yo…
$273,493
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We present to your attention an exclusive residential complex on the Costa Blanca in Pilar d…
$279,193
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$274,633
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The bungalow is located in a closed urbanization, close to all facilities and in close proxi…
$180,125
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
We present to your attention an exceptional residential complex with panoramic views of 360o…
$467,298
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Built with high quality materials in the urbanization of Pinamar, near the sea
$353,409
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Bungalows in the new complex in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attractive places on t…
$267,907
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="https://terrasun-spain.eu/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/…
$263,233
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Izhevsk, Russia
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Izhevsk, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Bungalow in a new complex located in the charming town of San Miguel de Salinas (Alicante). …
$205,091
Leave a request

Properties features in Volga Federal District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go