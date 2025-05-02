Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sochi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sochi, Russia

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
??? *House with repair and pool* Razdolny. House 100 m2. Earth 2.18 hundred. Frame. TU for …
$193,270
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
