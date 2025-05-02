Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Sochi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Sochi, Russia

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
House 220 m ² Pure documents.   3 phases, 15kv Central water Back: 2 studios for deliver…
$311,360
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
??? *House with repair and pool* Razdolny. House 100 m2. Earth 2.18 hundred. Frame. TU for …
$193,270
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
Properties features in Sochi, Russia

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
