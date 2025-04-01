Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Shushary, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 194 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 194 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/14
Free premises for sale on the 1st floor of the 1st line! Main advantages: + Separate entran…
$338,380
Commercial property 109 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 109 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/14
A free-use premises for sale in the basement of an apartment building, with a regular rectan…
$94,575
