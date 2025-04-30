Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saratov
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Saratov, Russia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
I will sell a part of my house in the city center. University of Economics district. In walk…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
For sale a country house in the center of the most actively developing village of Ust-Kurdyu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
For sale cottage in the elite village "Bereg". The cottage is located on the first line, whi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
House for sale in the most popular and dynamically developing c. Ust-Kurdyum. The house is t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Brick cottage for sale in the area with. Wharf and T/B Falcon. 4-level cottage 200 sq.m. (ba…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 514 m²
Floor 1
One -story house with a basement is sold. Without repair. There is a household on the site. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
I will sell a 2-storey new cottage in the village of Ust-Kurdyum. The district of the cottag…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 615 m²
Floor 2
Cozy, bright and comfortable house for sale in Engels (Coastal). Original and convenient des…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 191 m²
Floor 3
For sale a magnificent country house in the village of Ust-Kurdyum. A great place for year-r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 431 m²
Floor 2
A large house for sale in the village of Jubilee. Convenient layout, 8 spacious rooms for va…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
For sale a country house in the center of the most actively developing village of Ust-Kurdyu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 164 m²
Floor 2
A unique house is sold in Topolvka on the first line from the Volga. Doi is located in a clo…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Saratov, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go