Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ozyorsk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ozyorsk, Russia

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Ozyorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Ozyorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
A 3-room apartment with a land plot and a basement in Ozersk is sold, the Kaliningrad region…
$24,814
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go