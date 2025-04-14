Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej

The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a picturesque stream in the village are an excellent choice.



The village can be reached by one of two convenient routes: on Murmansk highway or Koltushskoye highway Navigator will always tell you a less busy highway. 15 minutes from CAD, and you're home.

The cost of the plots has already included communications: electricity 3 kW with the possibility of increasing power, roads and drainage system. There are no building restrictions!



The beauty of nature, well-equipped and clean beaches, swimming in Lake Korkina - all this is available to the residents of the village. At the recreation centers located on the shore of the lake, you can arrange a paintball tournament, catch trout, ride quad bikes, and in winter on snowmobiles. Around the village is a dense forest, and on its territory there is a wide stream. This natural environment ensures a high level of ecology and a healthy life for the whole family.



“Korkinsky Creek” is located near the village of “Cocos” of the developer “FACT”. This allows residents to freely use the leisure infrastructure of the neighboring village. Find new friends and race a soccer ball together, arrange beach volleyball tournaments among adults and children, practice on street simulators and relax with kids on the playground near the house, and in winter ride off the slide.



In the recreational zone "Coconuts" management company holds holidays, competitions and master classes for children and adults. Residents of the “Korkinsky Creek” are happy to join! Organizing holidays, maintaining order and cleanliness in the village lies on the shoulders of an experienced management company.



Shops, schools, kindergartens, polyclinic, post offices and banks are located in a 10-minute drive, in the large village of Razmetelevo. Therefore, living in the "Korkin Creek" will be convenient all year round. Section 79. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1047004:1109