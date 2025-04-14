  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate

Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate

Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,499
20/05/2025
$16,499
26/03/2025
$15,146
03/12/2024
$16,829
21/11/2024
$14,810
11
Last update: 21/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.

The village is located in the Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD. You can get to it by the Sortavala highway or the Leningrad highway. Within walking distance of the village of Matoksa there is a stop, to which buses regularly go from the St. Petersburg metro. There are also several recreation centers, temples, the Museum of Soviet toys and a unique cheese farm.

In the village of Leskolovo, which is located ten minutes by car, there is a whole set of useful infrastructure. These are a variety of shops, small shopping centers, cafes, kindergartens and schools, pharmacies and outpatient clinics, a car service center, a garden nursery and even a skate park. To "MEGA Parnassus", as well as to the ring road, 30 km.

Fans of water recreation will appreciate the proximity of suitable for swimming lakes Nurzynjärvi and Valkijärvi. Also, opportunities for active family recreation are offered by the resorts “Okhta Park” and “Northern Slope”, the ecopark “Zubrovnik”, the tourist center “Emerald Lake”, ski slopes on the basis of “SKA” and the training center “Kavgolovo”. It's hard to stay at home with this environment!

Your freedom is unlimited in the choice of construction technologies and landscape solutions, the plots have a flat relief and a rectangular shape. For each lot in the village, electricity with a capacity of 15 kW will be allocated, a road with asphalt pavement will be laid, a drainage system will be made.

Terms of purchase:
- Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
- Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Profitable Trade-in program with quick exit to the deal from 1 week

Stop dreaming - move the country this summer! Your dream home is very close by! Call me! Section 91. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0120001:3065

Location on the map

Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

You are viewing
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,499
