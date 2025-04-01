Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kaarosta District, Russia

1 property total found
5 room house in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
$128,911
Properties features in Kaarosta District, Russia

