Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gatchina
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Gatchina, Russia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey house for sale in 2008 in Gatchina with a total area of 141.8 sq.m. on a plot of …
$191,707
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes