Residential properties for sale in Domodedovsky District, Russia

4 bedroom house in Rastunovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Rastunovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 526 m²
country house   with an area of ​​526 m ² Located on   field plot 21 hundredth. The light fa…
$170,00M
2 room apartment in Domodedovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Domodedovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/17
The best offers in the area! A cozy, spacious 2 -room apartment in the LCD Domodedovo Park …
$100,440
4 bedroom house in Rastunovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Rastunovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
House   in   style « constructivism » C   arched roof is built on   even open area next to  …
$2,41M
House in Domodedovsky District, Russia
House
Domodedovsky District, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold 2-story building 167.6 square meters is sold. m on the site of 9.5 acres in the village…
$76,511
2 room apartment in Domodedovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Domodedovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 13/17
We sell a spacious (68M2) 2-room apartment located on the 13th floor, a 17-storey residentia…
$112,239
