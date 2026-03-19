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Жилой квартал Villa Ernira

Марбелья, Испания
от
$8,30 млн
;
13
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ID: 39503
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 939700917
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Адрес
    Carmen de Burgos

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English English
This luxury villa is located on a private 1,550 m² plot, just a few minutes from Puerto Banús, in the exclusive Altos de Puente Romano area on the Golden Mile. A majestic entrance with a decorative pond welcomes you to this wonderful property. Large windows bring plenty of light throughout the villa and connect the surrounding nature with the interior of the house. Its spacious entrance leads to a spacious and bright living-dining room with a fireplace, along with a functional luxury kitchen fully equipped with high-end appliances. From the living-dining room, you can access a large, partially covered terrace with several relaxation areas, including a chill-out area with an outdoor fireplace next to the pool. The outdoor area also offers a bar and outdoor kitchen, a large 70 m² heated saltwater pool, and lush gardens. The house has 7 spacious bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. Two are located in the basement with an exterior window, one on the ground floor, and three on the first floor. One of these is a very spacious master suite, with a dressing room and a large en-suite bathroom with a bathtub and shower. The elevator connects the basement to all floors and finally to the solarium, where you will find several areas for sitting, dining, and sunbathing next to the plunge pool/jacuzzi. There is also a bar with an outdoor kitchen and another bathroom with a shower on this level. Other extras include: - Underfloor heating throughout the house - Air conditioning controlled by an aerothermal system - Open gas fireplace - Large elevator for 4 people - Sauna - Gym - Garage for 3 cars

Местонахождение на карте

Марбелья, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Ernira
Марбелья, Испания
от
$8,30 млн
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Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2026
Площадь 107–123 м²
3 объекта недвижимости 3
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