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Жилой квартал Villas Bellagio

Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$3,64 млн
;
20
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ID: 39499
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In CRM: 99156839
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Фуэнхирола
  • Адрес
    Avenida Fuengirola

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English English
Spectacular villa with an impressive expression of luxury and modern living, located in the popular area of El Higueron, Fuengirola. The villa offers 5 spacious bedrooms, a modern and functional open plan kitchen, which connects to spacious and bright living areas. The generous bathrooms feature high quality materials and finishes, elegant design and modern functionality. The modern and functional design of this villa flows into the living areas, creating an environment that balances style and functionality. Designed for both everyday comfort and sophisticated entertaining, they offer a selection of premium quality countertops in resin, porcelain or natural stone, each combining timeless elegance with exceptional durability. These high quality finishes, combined with elegant cabinetry and a thoughtful layout, enhance the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen while ensuring functionality. The living areas offer a perfect balance of luxury and comfort, and are carefully laid out to create welcoming and sophisticated spaces. Flooded with natural light, these light and airy rooms feature an open plan layout that promotes a sense of fluidity and connectivity, ideal for both relaxing and entertaining. The layout prioritises spaciousness, with large glazed doors and windows that open effortlessly onto expansive terraces. The large windows open effortlessly onto spacious terraces, offering a seamless transition between indoor living and outdoor relaxation. Whether entertaining guests or enjoying quiet moments, these versatile spaces offer an exquisite setting for any occasion. Every detail, from the refined finishes to the harmonious integration of materials, contributes to creating an elegant and welcoming environment. Each of the five bedrooms is a private sanctuary, designed to provide both ample space and a unique sense of individuality. These serene retreats combine comfort and sophistication, ensuring privacy and tranquillity in every corner. The bathrooms elevate the experience further, dazzling with high-end materials, elegant design elements and impeccable modern functionality. Created to impress, the bathrooms feature exquisite porcelain stoneware and other premium finishes. These spaces combine stunning aesthetics with practical design, creating an experience focused on comfort and relaxation.

Местонахождение на карте

Фуэнхирола, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт

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