Жилой квартал Las Mesas Sea Suites

Обеспечивают просмотр содержимого сайта и получение доступа к функционалу. Данный вид cookies используется только для корректной работы сайта и не передается третьим лицам. Отключении невозможно без нарушения функционирования сайта.
Аналитические cookie-файлы
Помогают нам улучшить производительность сайта, ваш опыт использования сайта и сделать его более удобным для использования. Информация, которую собирают этот вид cookies агрегатируется и по этой причине анонимна. Применяются в целях предоставления статистических показателей использования сайта без идентификации пользователей.
Рекламные cookie-файлы
Позволяют нам снижать наши маркетинговые расходы и улучшать пользовательский опыт.
Сохранить
Realting.com использует файлы cookie для улучшения вашего взаимодействия с веб-сайтом. Вы можете настроить, какие файлы cookie будут сохраняться на вашем устройстве.
Узнать больше
New project consisting of only 30 luxury apartments and penthouses located in the heart of Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol.
The city is characterized by a sublime combination: on one side, the traditional white walls typically found in Andalusia and the cobblestone streets of the old town; on the other, the extensive promenade lined with wide, unspoiled beaches dotted with beach bars and seaside restaurants.
Options of 2 and 3 bedrooms are available, with each unit featuring generous terraces with glass railings, perfectly extending the living space to the picturesque exterior. The properties are bright and spacious, with a living/dining area and a fully equipped open-plan kitchen that enhances the feeling of space, creating more comfortable and elegant areas.
The bedrooms are designed to be spacious and comfortable, ensuring the best rest. Each room is equipped with built-in wardrobes, providing ample storage space and a sleek, organized appearance. The master bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, adding an extra touch of luxury and comfort.
The properties include parking spaces and a storage room.
The common areas of this project are numerous and include a fully equipped gym, co-working center, Turkish bath, sauna, and swimming pool.
Modern facilities include a digital parcel delivery area, elegantly designed lobbies with video intercom systems, and elevators adapted for reduced mobility.
Местонахождение на карте
Эстепона, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости.
Вернуть обратно