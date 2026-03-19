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Жилой квартал Skye Casares Golf

Casares, Испания
от
$556,311
;
16
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ID: 39514
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 937416068
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Casares

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English English
Exceptional location between the coveted towns of Casares and Estepona, two of the most sought-after enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Consisting of ten blocks and located in the established and peaceful area of Casares Golf, this elevated and noise-free site is next to the prestigious Finca Cortesín resort and just minutes from all essential amenities: beaches, golf courses, marinas, fine dining, and quick access to Sotogrande, Gibraltar, or Marbella. It offers homes designed to embrace the distant views and a full life. From the ground floors to the penthouses, you can enjoy unobstructed views of both the sea and the golf course, in a peaceful setting where time slows down and silence reigns. Each apartment will enjoy a spacious interior and its characteristic cascading terraces. The architecture unfolds towards the outside, connecting naturally with the surroundings. Natural-toned materials, soft ivory palettes, and rounded lines create an atmosphere of warmth and serenity. The ground-floor homes feature elevated gardens that guarantee natural privacy, while the exclusive penthouses offer panoramic terraces designed for enjoying sunsets that will remain in your memory. The interior layout prioritizes natural light, visual connection with the surroundings, and flexibility: three bedrooms with adaptable layouts. The common areas are much more than just amenities: from the sun-drenched solarium next to the pool to the coworking space and gym, everything is designed for you to relax and recharge your batteries. A fully established residential area with private access, security gate, and 24-hour surveillance. It is a natural, elevated enclave, free from noise pollution, offering privacy and total tranquility. Within the community itself, the golf clubhouse has a restaurant with sea views, live music, and events for residents that foster a welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere. More than just a home, it is a place where you can enjoy a full life every day. Just one hour from Malaga, one of Spain's major cultural and economic centers, residents enjoy proximity to an international airport with direct connections to major European cities, as well as a high-speed train station that connects to Madrid in less than three hours.

Местонахождение на карте

Casares, Испания
Еда и напитки
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Skye Casares Golf
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