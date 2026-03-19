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  4. Жилой квартал Villa Zoe Delux

Жилой квартал Villa Zoe Delux

Benahavis, Испания
от
$3,70 млн
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4
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ID: 39463
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In CRM: 25954682
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benahavis

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
Exclusive villa for sale, located in the privileged natural setting of Monte Mayor a residential concept where contemporary architecture, privacy, and landscape blend seamlessly in one of the most unique and protected enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Monte Mayor is a gated community with 24 hour security, renowned for its low building density and for preserving over 300 hectares of unspoiled nature. Surrounded by mountains, green valleys, and open views of the Mediterranean, it offers a lifestyle defined by absolute tranquility and disconnection, while remaining close to key destinations such as Marbella, Puerto Banús, and the prestigious golf courses of Benahavís. From its elevated position, the villa dominates the landscape with spectacular panoramic views of the sea, mountains, and valley. Its orientation has been carefully designed to maximize natural light and ensure complete privacy, creating spaces that convey openness, serenity, and sophistication. The property sits on a 2,956 m² plot and offers 527 m² of built area, distributed over two floors. It features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, thoughtfully designed to provide maximum comfort and functionality. The architecture is defined by clean lines, horizontal volumes, and a refined combination of noble materials with expansive glass surfaces. This contemporary language allows for a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living, integrating the surrounding landscape as an essential part of the residential experience. The outdoor area is conceived as a natural extension of the home: generous terraces, lounge areas, al fresco dining spaces, and a minimalist swimming pool that visually merges with the surroundings, creating the perfect setting to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. More than just a property, this villa is a statement of style in one of the most private and exclusive locations in Benahavís, where nature, contemporary design, and maximum discretion exist in perfect harmony.

Местонахождение на карте

Benahavis, Испания

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Жилой квартал Villa Zoe Delux
Benahavis, Испания
от
$3,70 млн
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