Жилой квартал Birdie Hills

Imagine living surrounded by nature, in an environment designed for tranquility, comfort, and, above all, a passion for golf. This is a unique residential development, comprised of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, located within the Estepona Golf course, making it a 100% golfing experience. This exclusive project blends harmoniously into the course's landscape, offering unobstructed, uninterrupted views of the green from every corner of the development. The homes' southeast and west orientation guarantees light throughout the day and a constant connection with the natural surroundings. Designed for those seeking quality of life, privacy, and an active lifestyle, it offers a selection of amenities designed for enjoyment and well-being: an outdoor pool and a pool in the sundeck area with a chill-out area, a fully equipped gym, a social club, and buggy parking spaces reserved exclusively for residents. The architecture combines modern lines with a warm and serene aesthetic, emphasizing open and functional spaces, spacious terraces, and a direct connection with the native vegetation surrounding the golf course. A serene and orderly setting, with direct access to the green, in one of the most promising areas of the Costa del Sol. Just a few minutes from the center of Estepona, and with the sea and mountains as a backdrop, this enclave offers the perfect blend of exclusivity, nature, and a Mediterranean lifestyle. A place where Mediterranean design, quality of life, and tranquility merge to offer a unique home on the Costa del Sol.