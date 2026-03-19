Жилой квартал Villa Golden Mile

Обеспечивают просмотр содержимого сайта и получение доступа к функционалу. Данный вид cookies используется только для корректной работы сайта и не передается третьим лицам. Отключении невозможно без нарушения функционирования сайта.
Аналитические cookie-файлы
Помогают нам улучшить производительность сайта, ваш опыт использования сайта и сделать его более удобным для использования. Информация, которую собирают этот вид cookies агрегатируется и по этой причине анонимна. Применяются в целях предоставления статистических показателей использования сайта без идентификации пользователей.
Рекламные cookie-файлы
Позволяют нам снижать наши маркетинговые расходы и улучшать пользовательский опыт.
Сохранить
Realting.com использует файлы cookie для улучшения вашего взаимодействия с веб-сайтом. Вы можете настроить, какие файлы cookie будут сохраняться на вашем устройстве.
Узнать больше
Brand new 3 bedroom contemporary luxury villa in a privileged location only 2 minutes walk to the beach and the Paseo Maritimo and 10 minutes to Puerto Banus.
The owner has upgraded several features and added others.
Home cinema in the basement.
American kitchen in the basement.
Luxury Simatic kitchen with Gaggenau fittings.
Jet-stream in the pool.
Dressing room to the master bedroom.
American kitchen installed in the solarium.
Installation of electric blinds in the solarium for more privacy to the jacuzzi.
Alarm system and Wi-Fi wired with amplifiers.
The villa has 4 levels, all connected with a private lift.
Basement:
Private closed garage for 3 cars with direct access to the villa, cinema room, open plan kitchenette, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom en suite, laundry room and gym.
Ground floor:
Entrance hall, guest toilet, very large lounge/dining room, open plan fully fitted kitchen with luxury appliances, large terrace covering the whole front of the villa, pool with grading and good sized jet stream.
The dining room was originally a bedroom, which can be restored converting it into a 4 bedroom villa.
First floor:
2 spacious bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms, master bedroom with dressing room, large south west facing terrace
Solarium:
American kitchenette, Jacuzzi large terrace/dining area, with spectacular sea view.
First class materials throughout, from tiles and kitchen to windows and terrace railings in glass and stainless steel.
The villa is sold unfurnished!
The furniture in the photos are just an example of how the villa could be furnished.
Местонахождение на карте
Марбелья, Испания
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости.
Вернуть обратно