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Жилой квартал Aldea Hills

Manilva, Испания
от
$397,040
;
18
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ID: 39370
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In CRM: 1288480985
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Manilva
  • Адрес
    Calle Emerita Augusta

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
Brand new semi-detached houses only 500m from the beach located in Manilva. VILLA 1 207,45 m2 built on a plot of 240 m2. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, private garage for 2 vehicles, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 2 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 153 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 3 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 138 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 5 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 156 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views.

Местонахождение на карте

Manilva, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт

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Жилой квартал Aldea Hills
Manilva, Испания
от
$397,040
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