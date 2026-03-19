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Жилой квартал Villa Noon

San Roque, Испания
от
$14,79 млн
;
18
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ID: 39320
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In CRM: 955254695
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    San Roque
  • Адрес
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

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English English
Designed by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, this residence represents the pinnacle of sustainable luxury and zero consumption living. With precise and elegant architecture, it integrates advanced renewable energy systems, fusing a sophisticated lifestyle with environmental responsibility. This pioneering project in sustainable luxury has been conceived as the first Zero Consumption Villa. Its innovative design allows it to be completely self-sufficient, generating all the energy and water necessary to operate independently. Located in the exclusive La Reserva de Sotogrande, at the prestigious La Reserva 15 address, the property offers breathtaking views, privacy and proximity to the region's best amenities. The owner will be part of a select group of only 15 owners in ‘The Fifteen’, an elite development with 24-hour private security. In addition, there will be a personalised concierge and property management service, ensuring that every need is attended to with the utmost efficiency and discretion. The elegant and sturdy stone façade is a distinctive architectural feature within La Reserva de Sotogrande. Its large windows offer panoramic views of the surroundings, providing a setting where luxury and sustainability merge in perfect harmony. With a plot of 4,502 m² and a built area of 2,756 m², the residence has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two toilets. Two lifts provide access to each level of the property, guaranteeing comfort and functionality. Every detail has been designed to offer an exceptional living experience. The villa has a garage with a capacity for five vehicles, an outdoor swimming pool, a passable water mirror and a heated indoor swimming pool. In addition, there is a wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, a private cinema room and an exclusive wine cellar. More than a property, this villa is a benchmark in the field of sustainable luxury. Its renewable energy system, which includes solar panels and an advanced rainwater harvesting system, allows it to operate without relying on external resources. Each aspect has been carefully conceived to operate independently, setting a new standard in eco-luxury.

Местонахождение на карте

San Roque, Испания
Образование
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Noon
San Roque, Испания
от
$14,79 млн
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