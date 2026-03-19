  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. San Roque
  4. Жилой квартал Villa Oak

Жилой квартал Villa Oak

San Roque, Испания
от
$10,01 млн
;
9
Оставить заявку
ID: 39258
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1179851745
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    San Roque
  • Адрес
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
This exclusive villa is a haven where architecture and nature meet in perfect harmony. Nestled in the heart of a cork oak forest within the prestigious Altos de Valderrama, this unique property stands out for its meticulous design and majestic surroundings. Situated in a gated community with 24-hour security, next to the renowned Valderrama golf course, it offers an unrivalled level of privacy and tranquillity. With eight spacious bedrooms, each with open views over the gardens, the villa guarantees natural light and ventilation throughout. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and study areas, combining comfort and functionality. For those who enjoy outdoor living, the property has an 11-metre outdoor swimming pool strategically located above the guest house, with a design integrated into the structure of the villa. Its 48 m² surface area is ideal for both leisure and sport, while a 73 m² walkable water mirror connects to the pool, bringing light and serenity to the environment. Inside, the wellness area covers 152 m² and includes a heated swimming pool naturally lit by a skylight, a fully equipped gym and a sauna, guaranteeing a space for relaxation and personal care all year round. In addition, the villa features a private cinema and wine cellar, designed for the enjoyment and comfort of its residents. Committed to sustainability without sacrificing luxury, the property has been conceived to achieve zero energy consumption. It runs entirely on renewable energy through a geothermal system, solar panels and battery storage, covering not only its energy needs, but also the equivalent of 60,000 km per year of electric car use. All this is achieved without compromising the aesthetics or the quality of the materials, maintaining an impeccable integration with its natural surroundings. The villa has a garage with capacity for five cars, as well as all the amenities that redefine the concept of exclusivity: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, a private cinema and a wine cellar. An enclave of distinction where nature and design coexist in absolute balance.

Местонахождение на карте

San Roque, Испания
Образование

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на озеро в загородном клубе в Бенаависе
Benahavis, Испания
от
$2,24 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты у моря в жилом комплексе в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Пилар-де-ла-Орадада, Испания
от
$462,563
Жилой квартал MARALTO
Дос-Эрманас, Испания
от
$648,460
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Casares, Испания
от
$5,23 млн
Жилой квартал VILLA AZAHAR Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$2,49 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Villa Oak
San Roque, Испания
от
$10,01 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Просторные и недорогие квартиры в Монфорте-дель-Сид
Многоквартирный жилой дом Просторные и недорогие квартиры в Монфорте-дель-Сид
Многоквартирный жилой дом Просторные и недорогие квартиры в Монфорте-дель-Сид
Многоквартирный жилой дом Просторные и недорогие квартиры в Монфорте-дель-Сид
Многоквартирный жилой дом Просторные и недорогие квартиры в Монфорте-дель-Сид
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Просторные и недорогие квартиры в Монфорте-дель-Сид
Многоквартирный жилой дом Просторные и недорогие квартиры в Монфорте-дель-Сид
Монфорте-дель-Сид, Испания
от
$309,615
Год сдачи 2027
Квартиры с 3 спальнями по выгодной цене в Монфорте-дель-Сид, рядом с полем для гольфа Квартиры расположены в нескольких метрах от поля для гольфа в Монфорте-дель-Сид. Это небольшой городок в провинции Аликанте, в Валенсийском сообществе Испании. Город имеет богатую историю, уходящую корнями …
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Показать все Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Жилой квартал 4our Villas
Марбелья, Испания
от
$5,57 млн
New residential complex of 4 isolated single-family homes, with a private pool, located on the Golden Mile, with direct access to the Marbella ring road, this enclave is located just 900 meters from the beach and nearby services. The project is available for sale, it comes fully furnished w…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Villa Celia
Жилой квартал Villa Celia
Жилой квартал Villa Celia
Жилой квартал Villa Celia
Жилой квартал Villa Celia
Показать все Жилой квартал Villa Celia
Жилой квартал Villa Celia
Benahavis, Испания
от
$2,99 млн
Modern 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella. Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona.  Spread acros…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации