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Жилой квартал Libella

Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$705,343
;
11
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ID: 39162
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1261704782
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Деревня
    Resinera Voladilla

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
This new development is our most exclusive development in the Estepona area located just above the Selwo Park. A new project of beautiful apartments and penthouses in Estepona. All of the 26 units that are for sale during this first phase have incredible sea views. You have the options from 2 bedroom duplex apartments to spectacular 3 bed penthouses. All the properties come with underfloor heating and will be equipped and finished with the latest high-end materials. The communal areas of this new residential project include a social club, stunning swimming pool, spa and a restaurant. Being in the Estepona area means you are close to spectacular beaches, all local amenities including schools, health care, shops, bars/restaurants, banking, and water sports. Spacious homes enjoy outstanding sea views combined with resort style living. Amenities include a gastrothéque, climatized pool, saunas and multi-purpose rooms. This promotion is located in a privileged location, surrounded by green areas. The plot has easy access to the A7 road which easily connects to the ports of Sotogrande and Puerto Banus in Marbella.

Местонахождение на карте

Resinera Voladilla, Испания

Калькулятор ипотеки

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Жилой квартал Libella
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$705,343
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