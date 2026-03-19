Жилой квартал Lomas Unique

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An exclusive living concept that combines luxury with functionality. This real estate project is comprised of three distinctive elements: the Garden Villas, Apartments and the Sky Solarium Penthouses.
Each of these offers a unique living experience but share a number of first-class amenities. In addition to controlled access to the development, the residences include a garage with storage room and swimming pool, as well as lush green and landscaped areas that perfectly complement the natural surroundings of El Higuerón.
The homes are testament to a commitment to excellence in design and quality. Each is meticulously equipped with the finest features and details to offer a sophisticated and comfortable lifestyle.
In addition, all terraces have private Jacuzzis to provide an oasis of relaxation with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
This complex offers a range of amenities and communal areas designed to enhance the quality of life of its residents.
A modern gymnasium equipped with state-of-the-art technology caters to all fitness needs, while a sauna and spa with a contrasting area offer spaces to relax.
The lounge area is the perfect place to enjoy meetings with friends and family, while the coworking spaces provide an inspiring environment for those working from home.
Extensive landscaped gardens and swimming pools with solariums offer spaces to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate, completing the exclusive living experience offered by this community in the El Higuerón area.
Местонахождение на карте
Фуэнхирола, Испания
Еда и напитки
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