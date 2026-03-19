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Жилой квартал Guadalmina 720

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,82 млн
;
20
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ID: 39148
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In CRM: 354460279
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Город
    Сан-Педро-Алькантара
  • Адрес
    Calle 19E

О комплексе

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English English
A contemporary 6-bedroom villa located on a private plot of over 1,600 m² in the prestigious Guadalmina Alta area of ​​Marbella. With a constructed area of ​​over 1,000 m², this property combines striking modern architecture with practical living spaces and high-quality finishes. Clean lines, large windows, and landscaped gardens give it an imposing and sophisticated presence, as well as exceptional curb appeal. The main floor is designed for a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living. A spacious open-plan living and dining area connects directly to the expansive terraces and pool. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors maximize natural light and provide easy access to the outdoor dining and lounge areas. The fully equipped designer kitchen, double-height ceilings, and thoughtful layout make the home the ideal place for both relaxed family living and stylish entertaining. The home includes six well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master suite with a dressing room and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. A home office provides an efficient workspace, while an entertainment floor with a private gym, media area, and leisure facilities adds flexibility for a modern lifestyle. Each room is designed for comfort and functionality, with attention to detail evident in the materials and finishes. Outside, the property features a private pool, manicured lawns, and a selection of shaded and sunny terraces for dining or relaxing. A secure gated entrance, ample parking, and integrated HVAC and lighting systems complete this turnkey residence. Spacious, stylish, and in a prime location, making it an excellent investment opportunity in one of Marbella's most desirable residential areas.

Местонахождение на карте

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Guadalmina 720
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,82 млн
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