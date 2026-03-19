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Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6

Casares, Испания
от
$7,39 млн
;
20
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ID: 39146
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In CRM: 1958590936
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Casares

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English English
This exquisite villa, nestled beside the Finca Cortesin golf course, presents an extraordinary opportunity for residents to immerse themselves in the lavish Mediterranean lifestyle. Poised within the Finca Cortesin resort, this residence affords sweeping vistas of the lush fairways and the Mediterranean Sea. The architectural brilliance of Miguel Olazabal shines through, lending the home a modern allure that epitomises luxury. Set upon an expansive plot, the villa welcomes guests with a captivating entrance adorned with a picturesque lake and meticulously landscaped gardens. Spanning two levels, the four bedrooms are located on the upper floor, while an additional fifth bedroom is conveniently located on the ground level. Inside, the interiors exude elegance with their soft neutral tones and tasteful wooden accents, creating a seamless sense of harmony throughout. The ground floor is home to the well-appointed kitchen, complete with Gaggenau appliances and a comfortable living area that effortlessly connects to the outdoors through a wealth of glass sliding doors. Embracing the concept of indoor-outdoor living, the carefully landscaped gardens create a verdant oasis that melds seamlessly with the interior spaces, offering a unique ambiance. A serene swimming pool complements the garden, inviting year-round enjoyment, while ample terrace space caters to al-fresco dining and chill-out spaces. With its privileged frontline position, breathtaking views and stunning architectural design, this extraordinary property epitomises the exclusive luxury golf lifestyle found only at Finca Cortesin.

Местонахождение на карте

Casares, Испания
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Casares, Испания
от
$7,39 млн
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