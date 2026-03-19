  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Фуэнхирола
  4. Жилой квартал The Kos

Жилой квартал The Kos

Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,27 млн
;
17
Оставить заявку
ID: 39065
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 2051869969
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Фуэнхирола

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
New development consisting of 36 luxury homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms. Designed for those seeking a life of luxury in harmony with nature, The project embodies the core values of sustainability and innovation, offering a healthy lifestyle and a commitment to the environment. Imagine waking up every day with natural light flooding your spaces and awakening your senses. Every moment becomes a sensory encounter with the majesty of the Mediterranean from the comfort of your home, providing breathtaking sea views that will leave you breathless. These elegant and modern townhouses offer an unparalleled level of comfort and luxury, meticulously designed to meet even the most discerning needs. Every detail has been carefully considered to provide you with a unique and pleasurable experience in every corner of your home. Located in the beautiful area of El Higuerón, between Fuengirola, Benalmádena, and Marbella, This new project with 3 and 4 bedrooms, is distributed across the ground floor, first floor, and rooftop solarium with a private pool. In this new development, we have maximized the use of the terrain, ensuring that all homes have panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Each villa has been meticulously designed, offering a new concept of living. With 4 levels of height and southwest orientation, you'll enjoy the sunlight and stunning sunsets, creating a unique and magical experience in your home. With a perfect location to enjoy the Costa del Sol, this complex is close to the beach, a train stop connecting Fuengirola to the center of Malaga, and the prestigious 5-star hotel in Reserva del Higuerón, with its wonderful SPA, water circuit, gym, paddle and tennis club, as well as Michelin-starred bars and restaurants.

Местонахождение на карте

Фуэнхирола, Испания
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Михас, Испания
от
$285,323
Жилой квартал Alcazaba Lagoon IV
Casares, Испания
от
$381,113
Жилой квартал Villa Evania Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$4,54 млн
Жилой квартал Arosa
Михас, Испания
от
$625,707
Жилой квартал The View Marbella 3
Benahavis, Испания
от
$1,02 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал The Kos
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,27 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Показать все Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Малага, Испания
от
$537,471
Welcome! We are pleased to present an exclusive opportunity to acquire a property in one of the most sought-after areas of Málaga. This development consists of 15 luxury apartments, including stylish studios and spacious one- and two-bedroom residences, all carefully designed to offer the …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Valley Collection
Жилой квартал Valley Collection
Жилой квартал Valley Collection
Жилой квартал Valley Collection
Жилой квартал Valley Collection
Показать все Жилой квартал Valley Collection
Жилой квартал Valley Collection
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$671,213
Overlooking the meandering valley that naturally descends from the foothills of the Sierra de Mijas mountains, is where you will find this spectacular development. Our unique off-plan project is so much more than just beautifully styled contemporary apartments; is a master planned eco-frien…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 1
Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 1
Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 1
Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 1
Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 1
Показать все Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 1
Жилой квартал Marine Hills Fase 1
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$665,525
New residential development of apartments, penthouses and villas in Selwo, Estepona. The development is being built in two independent phases. Phase 1 includes blocks 1 to 9 comprisng of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and 8 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms with stunning sea …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации