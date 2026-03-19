Жилой квартал Aloha 40

Обеспечивают просмотр содержимого сайта и получение доступа к функционалу. Данный вид cookies используется только для корректной работы сайта и не передается третьим лицам. Отключении невозможно без нарушения функционирования сайта.
Аналитические cookie-файлы
Помогают нам улучшить производительность сайта, ваш опыт использования сайта и сделать его более удобным для использования. Информация, которую собирают этот вид cookies агрегатируется и по этой причине анонимна. Применяются в целях предоставления статистических показателей использования сайта без идентификации пользователей.
Рекламные cookie-файлы
Позволяют нам снижать наши маркетинговые расходы и улучшать пользовательский опыт.
Сохранить
Realting.com использует файлы cookie для улучшения вашего взаимодействия с веб-сайтом. Вы можете настроить, какие файлы cookie будут сохраняться на вашем устройстве.
Узнать больше
A private oasis nestled in the luxurious Aloha area of Marbella's Golf Valley. This magnificent mansion is located in a prestigious gated community and enjoys an enviable frontline location overlooking the Aloha Golf Course.
Its timeless exterior and premium interior finishes strike the perfect balance between classic elegance and modern sophistication.
The property strikes a perfect balance between classic elegance and modern sophistication, with a timeless exterior and premium interior finishes. The color palette used to decorate the interior is soft and inviting, evoking the relaxing atmosphere one expects upon returning home.
The property consists of a main residence with five generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with a walk-in closet.
The bedrooms exude individuality with their distinctive touches, but their cohesion is a testament to the ingenious design choices. There is a separate one-bedroom guesthouse, perfect for accommodating staff or visitors.
The charm of this property lies in its enchanting outdoor areas, where a lush garden and spacious terraces provide the ideal setting for enjoying Marbella's year-round climate.
The lush grounds of the main house are adorned with vegetation, which blends seamlessly with the property's other green areas. This unique mansion boasts spectacular views and luxurious amenities, making it a unique gem in the coveted area of Marbella.
Местонахождение на карте
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг
Калькулятор ипотеки
Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости.
Вернуть обратно