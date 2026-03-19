Жилой квартал Calanova Collection Phase 2

Обеспечивают просмотр содержимого сайта и получение доступа к функционалу. Данный вид cookies используется только для корректной работы сайта и не передается третьим лицам. Отключении невозможно без нарушения функционирования сайта.
Аналитические cookie-файлы
Помогают нам улучшить производительность сайта, ваш опыт использования сайта и сделать его более удобным для использования. Информация, которую собирают этот вид cookies агрегатируется и по этой причине анонимна. Применяются в целях предоставления статистических показателей использования сайта без идентификации пользователей.
Рекламные cookie-файлы
Позволяют нам снижать наши маркетинговые расходы и улучшать пользовательский опыт.
Сохранить
Realting.com использует файлы cookie для улучшения вашего взаимодействия с веб-сайтом. Вы можете настроить, какие файлы cookie будут сохраняться на вашем устройстве.
Узнать больше
With a sleek, modern design, this exclusive apartment complex is set within a secure, gated community that has been carefully orientated to maximise the stunning views this commanding location offers.
The eye naturally travels from the lake of the emerald-green golf course, whose fairways run from the bottom perimeter of the complex, across the Andalucian countryside to the lively town of La Cala de Mijas. Here the sands of the Mediterranean shoreline boast numerous beach clubs and chiringuitos, just perfect for long, lazy summer lunches.
The generously proportioned two and three-bedroom apartments are spaciously arranged in low-rise blocks of just four floors, with delightful manicured communal gardens winding between the residences.
All apartments feature high-quality specifications throughout, with fully-fitted kitchens with Bosch appliances while the bathrooms feature Hansgrohe taps and recessed toilet cisterns.
Elevated ground-floor apartments benefit from expansive terraces, a Jacuzzi and some have their own garden, while the first and second-floor apartments feature expansive terraces with spectacular views.
The two-bedroom penthouses offer the opportunity to truly live the Costa del Sol indoors/outdoors lifestyle, with the living area’s stylish oversize ceramic tiles featuring floor-to-ceiling windows leading to large terraces, with their own Jacuzzi for relaxing and having fun with friends and family.
Or make your way to the extensive solarium to enjoy the views and make the most of the privileged lifestyle afforded by this stunning development.
Местонахождение на карте
Михас, Испания
Транспорт
Калькулятор ипотеки
Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости.
Вернуть обратно