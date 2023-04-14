Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Mersin

580 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
6 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
6 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² 6 Floor
€ 207,000
For sale is apartment 5 + 1 in the central district of Mezitli. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale are apartments 2 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartments…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m² 4 Floor
€ 144,000
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 163,000
2 room apartmentin Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 2/11 Floor
€ 95,000
2+1 apartments overlooking the sea and lemon gardens in Cesmeli, Mersin The apartment has…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 8 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale is a spacious apartment 3 + 1 in the Erdemli area. The apartment is located on the …
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,000
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in the area of Arpachbakhshish. The apartment has a total a…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 2 Floor
€ 100,500
Apartment 2 + 1 with a total area of 140 m2 in the Teja area is for sale. The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 116,500
For sale is apartment 2 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartments a…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 12 Floor
€ 103,500
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located …
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² 4 Floor
€ 104,500
For sale is apartment 3 + 1 in one of the central areas of Mersin, Mezitli. The apartment is…
1 room apartmentin Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
 General characteristics:  Central heating system - warm floor Exhausted therm…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 13 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1, has a total area of 64 m2 and is located in the complex o…
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 119,436
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
Villa 2 room villain Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 158,000
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
5 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 350 m² 5/17 Floor
€ 439,000
The Liparis 1 complex with its ultra-social district by the sea is one of the most prestigio…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 13 Floor
€ 154,000
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 13th floor of a fifteen-story resid…
2 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 196,000
Luxury real estate in the city center and next to the sandy beach 200 meters to the sea and …
1 room apartmentin Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalinayak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 73,000
1 + 1 – 74M2 2 + 1 – 99M2 1. Individual gas heating system. 2. Blocks with improved therm…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 5 Floor
€ 76,000
For sale is presented for apartment 1 + 1, has a total area of 57 m2 and is located in the c…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1 Floor
€ 152,500
In the central district of Enishehir, apartments 2 + 1 are for sale. The apartments are loca…
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m² 5 Floor
€ 276,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartments 4 + 1 are for sale. The apartments are loca…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 104,000
Apartment 3 + 1 for sale in the rapidly developing area of Mersin – Tomyuk. The apartment wi…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 205 m² 7 Floor
€ 394,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 3.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
5 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 380 m² 9 Floor
€ 394,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 4 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located …
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1 Floor
€ 68,500
For sale is presented for apartment 1 + 1, has a total area of 57 m2 and is located in the c…
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 4 Floor
€ 181,000
In the central district of Enishehir, apartment 2.5 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is locate…
4 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 6 Floor
€ 173,500
For sale is an apartment of 3 + 1, has a total area of 150 m2 and is located in the complex …
3 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 1 Floor
€ 132,500

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Mersin is a major resort located in southeastern Turkey. The city is famous for its many parks, trendy shopping malls, and long beach area with beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The advantages of property for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Turkish resort is the perfect place to buy an apartment or a house. And there are many reasons for this:

  • Mersin is famous for its comfortable climate — about 300 days a year, it is warm and sunny;
  • the city has a well-developed infrastructure;
  • Mersin real estate annually increases in value by an average of 5-7% — this allows profitable resale;
  • relatively inexpensive food prices.

Bought housing can also become a source of regular income if you rent it out. Interest in rental apartments and houses here remains throughout the swimming season, which lasts from March to November.

Prices for housing in Mersin

The cost of real estate varies depending on its location. The cost of Mersin property for sale in the city center is at a rate of 1000 euros per square meter. These rates are for apartments in new buildings and on the secondary market.

On the outskirts, housing is priced 10-15% cheaper. At such affordable prices, you can buy not only apartments but also private houses, cottages, and mansions. On the coast, on the contrary, housing is more expensive by 10-15% than in the center.

Popular regions of Mersin for buying residential real estate

Turkish resort is divided into 13 districts. The best of them for the purchase of housing are considered:

  • Mezitli. Comfortable location on the coast, where you can buy primary and secondary real estate in Mersin overlooking the sea. The average cost per square meter is 1000-1500 euros.
  • Yenisehir. A new district is actively being built up. A square meter of housing here costs about 1,000 euros.
  • Tomuk. The most environmentally friendly area of the city. There are many park areas and squares, creating a good environment. A square meter of housing is estimated at 1000-1200 euros.
  • Toroslar. The area is located at a distance from the beaches, but the apartment rates here are 10-20% lower than in Mezitli and other coastal locations, which can be an advantage when the budget is limited.

Buying property in Mersin in Turkey is the best choice if you need a home in a beautiful resort location for a personal residence or for renting. To study the apartments and houses for sale in this region visit REALTING.

Frequently Asked Questions about Residential Real Estate in Mersin

What are the restrictions for foreigners in Mersin when buying real estate?

Foreign citizens are not allowed to purchase land plots of more than 2.5 hectares.

Is it possible to find a property for sale in completed residential projects in Mersin by the sea?

Yes, this type of real estate is represented in the Mezitli and Tomuk areas.

Which districts of Mersin are considered the most popular?

The best locations are Mezitli, Toroslar, and Tomuk. They are characterized by a developed infrastructure, good ecology, and a wide range of real estate.

