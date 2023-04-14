Mersin is a major resort located in southeastern Turkey. The city is famous for its many parks, trendy shopping malls, and long beach area with beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The advantages of property for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Turkish resort is the perfect place to buy an apartment or a house. And there are many reasons for this:

Mersin is famous for its comfortable climate — about 300 days a year, it is warm and sunny;

the city has a well-developed infrastructure;

Mersin real estate annually increases in value by an average of 5-7% — this allows profitable resale;

relatively inexpensive food prices.

Bought housing can also become a source of regular income if you rent it out. Interest in rental apartments and houses here remains throughout the swimming season, which lasts from March to November.

Prices for housing in Mersin

The cost of real estate varies depending on its location. The cost of Mersin property for sale in the city center is at a rate of 1000 euros per square meter. These rates are for apartments in new buildings and on the secondary market.

On the outskirts, housing is priced 10-15% cheaper. At such affordable prices, you can buy not only apartments but also private houses, cottages, and mansions. On the coast, on the contrary, housing is more expensive by 10-15% than in the center.

Popular regions of Mersin for buying residential real estate

Turkish resort is divided into 13 districts. The best of them for the purchase of housing are considered:

Mezitli. Comfortable location on the coast, where you can buy primary and secondary real estate in Mersin overlooking the sea. The average cost per square meter is 1000-1500 euros.

Yenisehir. A new district is actively being built up. A square meter of housing here costs about 1,000 euros.

Tomuk. The most environmentally friendly area of the city. There are many park areas and squares, creating a good environment. A square meter of housing is estimated at 1000-1200 euros.

Toroslar. The area is located at a distance from the beaches, but the apartment rates here are 10-20% lower than in Mezitli and other coastal locations, which can be an advantage when the budget is limited.

Buying property in Mersin in Turkey is the best choice if you need a home in a beautiful resort location for a personal residence or for renting.