Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
146
Gorodets
8
Kumohinskiy selsovet
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
240 properties total found
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/18
€84,627
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/3
€21,594
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 16 m²
Floor 14/20
€38,812
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
€60,795
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
€31,127
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/9
€74,900
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 88 m²
Floor 9/25
€165,363
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
€37,450
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
€38,423
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/5
€41,827
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
€42,313
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/9
€38,812
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/10
€145,908
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
€42,800
Apartment in Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Apartment
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/4
€27,236
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/10
€85,113
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 13 m²
Floor 1/3
€9,241
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
€63,227
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/9
€48,636
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€48,150
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€43,773
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 53 m²
Floor 6/10
€71,009
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
€38,714
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale bright, cozy apartment with a large hallway, bathroom . Room square, new good tinte…
€36,963
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/9
€52,527
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale very clean, cozy large 2 room apartment Volochilnaya str., 1 on a high 1/1 wooden ho…
€25,291
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
€37,936
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale miniature studio apartment in a brick house in a quiet sleeping area: - the apartm…
€29,960
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale one bedroom apartment of improved layout in an excellent area: - a good condition …
€63,032
Apartment in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Apartment
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/3
Excellent location, city center. Bor, near the market, shops. The house of 1961 was built, s…
€25,291

Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir