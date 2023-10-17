Apartments for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Apartments
Nizhny Novgorod
146
Gorodets
8
Kumohinskiy selsovet
3
Apartment
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m²
1/18
€84,627
Recommend
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
17 m²
1/3
€21,594
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
16 m²
14/20
€38,812
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
60 m²
2/9
€60,795
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
35 m²
1/2
€31,127
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m²
2/9
€74,900
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m²
9/25
€165,363
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
30 m²
3/5
€37,450
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
31 m²
2/5
€38,423
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
31 m²
4/5
€41,827
Recommend
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
52 m²
5/5
€42,313
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
32 m²
1/9
€38,812
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
75 m²
7/10
€145,908
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
30 m²
3/5
€42,800
Recommend
Apartment
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
36 m²
3/4
€27,236
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
67 m²
9/10
€85,113
Recommend
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
13 m²
1/3
€9,241
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m²
5/5
€63,227
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
4/9
€48,636
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
44 m²
4/5
€48,150
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
44 m²
4/5
€43,773
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
53 m²
6/10
€71,009
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
44 m²
1/5
€38,714
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
35 m²
6/9
For sale bright, cozy apartment with a large hallway, bathroom . Room square, new good tinte…
€36,963
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
2/9
€52,527
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
45 m²
1/1
On sale very clean, cozy large 2 room apartment Volochilnaya str., 1 on a high 1/1 wooden ho…
€25,291
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
41 m²
5/5
€37,936
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
20 m²
3/5
For sale miniature studio apartment in a brick house in a quiet sleeping area: - the apartm…
€29,960
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
52 m²
9/9
For sale one bedroom apartment of improved layout in an excellent area: - a good condition …
€63,032
Recommend
Apartment
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
37 m²
2/3
Excellent location, city center. Bor, near the market, shops. The house of 1961 was built, s…
€25,291
Recommend
