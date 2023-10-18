Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Mytishchi Urban Okrug

Residential properties for sale in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

Mytishchi
30
68 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/8
€127,348
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/9
€91,670
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/9
€142,314
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/9
€114,554
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/9
€97,502
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/9
€91,164
3 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
3 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 9/9
€180,229
3 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
3 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/8
€181,150
3 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
3 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/9
€140,885
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/9
€111,195
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
3 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/8
€185,943
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/8
€128,574
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€101,049
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
1 room studio apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€71,322
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 8/8
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€117,186
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€89,507
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/8
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€106,676
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/8
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€105,408
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€125,135
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€82,023
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€79,952
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€128,818
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€79,903
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/8
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€124,001
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€96,894
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€94,282
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€134,753
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€112,192
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair, with Online tour
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€112,032
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Borodino, Russia
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Borodino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/8
The corps is delivered! Direct sale from the developer! Residential Complex of Comfort class…
€129,819

Property types in Mytishchi Urban Okrug

apartments

Properties features in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir