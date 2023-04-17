Show property on map Show properties list
  Russia
  2. Russia
  Vsevolozhsky District
  Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  Murino
  6. Murino
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Murino, Russia

21 property total found
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
25 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 43,066
2 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 13/15 Floor
€ 81,163
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in a brick-monolithic house. The apartment is warm, brig…
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 7/14 Floor
€ 57,421
We offer a one-room apartment in the city of Murino, Leningrad Region, which is located on t…
2 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 15/25 Floor
€ 90,549
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 66,255
For sale apartment in a new house in the LCD comfort class "Fordward" Excellent meter ( 42sq…
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
42 m²
€ 65,372
Art. 38998970 On sale 1 - a bedroom apartment in the LCD "Three Kitsa" in Murino. The co…
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 26/27 Floor
€ 55,213
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/19 Floor
€ 60,734
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 59,630
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
23 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 39,201
Art. 42549406. I sell a studio apartment in ZhK « My world », a reliable developer of the Po…
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 55,213
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/16 Floor
€ 61,838
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
26 m² 17/19 Floor
€ 45,274
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 69,425
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
25 m² 12/18 Floor
€ 36,440
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 17/19 Floor
€ 69,425
1 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 65,151
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
83 m²
€ 143,553
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
67 m²
€ 121,468
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
93 m²
€ 183,306
Art. 32955916 For sale chic, spacious, clean, cozy 3 sq. Kv. in LCD Falcon! The apartment i…
Apartmentin Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
84 m²
€ 81,715
Chic 3 -room apartment for sale `Three Whales 1` Two bathrooms, balcony, loggia. Three equiv…
