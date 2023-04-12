Russia
Russia
Russia
Central Federal District
Houses
Houses for sale in Moscow, Russia
poselenie Voronovskoe
84
84
poselenie Pervomayskoe
41
41
poselenie Sosenskoe
18
18
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
17
17
poselenie Filimonkovskoe
12
12
poselenie Marushkinskoe
11
11
poselenie Schapovskoe
8
8
poselenie Desenovskoe
7
7
poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
7
7
poselenie Voskresenskoe
7
7
Moscow
5
5
poselenie Mosrentgen
4
4
poselenie Ryazanovskoe
3
3
poselenie Klenovskoe
2
2
poselenie Novofedorovskoe
2
2
Kokoshkino settlement
1
1
Moskovsky Settlement
1
1
poselenie Vnukovskoe
1
1
Troitsk
1
1
House
Clear all
335 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 027 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 301,739
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms
880 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 090 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,563
5 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 340,853
5 room house
Sanino, Russia
5 Number of rooms
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 491,723
Object code in the Agency's database: 421-916, Kiev highway, 18 km from MKAD, Western valley…
4 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 312,914
6 room house
Klenovo, Russia
6 Number of rooms
224 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 217,923
Object code in the Agency's database: 305-901, Kaluga highway, 29 km from MKAD, Zvezda-95 k …
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,148
Object code in the Agency's database: 236-210, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Red slides ( V…
8 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
8 Number of rooms
650 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,955,715
Object code in the Agency's database: 228-938, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Grafsky ponds …
5 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
183 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 637,004
Object code in the Agency's database: 168-115, Kaluga highway, 5 km from MKAD, Filatov Lug k…
House
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
125 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 211,217
Object code in the Agency's database: 192-204, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Gubcevo. …
5 room house
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
263 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 445,903
Object code in the Agency's database: 368-334, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Flower m / p…
9 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
13 Number of rooms
939 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,341,062
Object code in the Agency's database: 560-327, Kaluga highway, 17 km from MKAD, Emerald Vall…
6 room house
Krasnaya Pahra, Russia
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 486,135
Object code in the Agency's database: 195-123, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
Townhouse 5 rooms
Mosrentgen, Russia
5 Number of rooms
128 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 185,961
9 room house
Laptevo, Russia
9 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 1,061,674
Object code in the Agency's database: 371-816, Kaluga highway, 10 km from MKAD, Miloradovo. …
8 room house
Ptichnoye, Russia
8 Number of rooms
632 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 994,621
Object code in the Agency's database: 412-925, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Imperial KP ( …
4 room house
Bylovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 245,861
Object code in the Agency's database: 195-322, Kaluga highway, 24 km from MKAD, Vdovo. …
6 room house
Nastasino, Russia
6 Number of rooms
507 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 726,409
4 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,050,329
6 room house
Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
387 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 782,286
6 room house
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
273 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 581,127
7 room house
Podsobnogo Hozyaystva Voskresenskoe, Russia
7 Number of rooms
650 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 173,220
9 room house
poselenie Desenovskoe, Russia
11 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 424,670
6 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
6 Number of rooms
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 268,212
5 room house
poselenie Schapovskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 221,275
5 room house
Fominskoye, Russia
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 726,409
