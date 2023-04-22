Malta
Realting.com
Malta
Central Region
Residential properties for sale in Central Region, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in …
Villa 3 room villa
Birkirkara, Malta
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in …
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
213 m²
4/20 Floor
€ 1,110,000
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
2 bath
€ 320,000
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bath
€ 600,000
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
1 bath
€ 250,000
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
3 room apartment
Msida, Malta
2 bath
€ 260,000
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
2 room apartment
Msida, Malta
2 bath
€ 235,000
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
3 room cottage
Birkirkara, Malta
3 bath
€ 650,000
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
3 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
2 bath
€ 360,000
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
3 room apartment
Pietà, Malta
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
4 Floor
€ 255,000
A fourth-floor apartment for sale in one of Pieta's most sought-after areas, located on …
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
€ 285,000
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
2 bath
209 m²
€ 690,000
PIETA – Seafront double fronted Penthouse. This beautiful SQUARE LAYOUT pe…
Villa 4 room villa
Attard, Malta
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
620 m²
€ 1,775,000
ATTARD - Highly finished Villa on 530sqms of land comprising of an entrance hall, large sepa…
Villa 5 room villa
Iklin, Malta
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
389 m²
€ 1,200,000
IKLIN - Semi Detached villa set in the lavish villa area yet very close to amenities. Upon e…
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
2 bath
225 m²
€ 980,000
Sliema - A very unique 1930's Apartment, situated on the third level of building, served…
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
2 bath
115 m²
€ 350,000
ST JULIANS: A bright apartment in a very smart block on the elevated ground floor, centrally…
4 room house
Birkirkara, Malta
3 bath
475 m²
€ 1,150,000
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
3 bath
185 m²
€ 1,650,000
TIGNE POINT, SLIEMA - A luxury seafront APARTMENT, forming part of one of Malta's High E…
2 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
2 bath
95 m²
€ 680,000
PORTOMASO - Apartment two double bedroom, luxury finished and partly furnished situated in M…
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
3 bath
271 m²
€ 2,200,000
PORTOMASO - Spectacular three bedroom apartment situated in the most prestigious location wi…
Search using the map