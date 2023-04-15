Lithuania
Lithuania
Utena County
Residential properties for sale in Utena County, Lithuania
Anyksciai
4
Utena
2
Zarasai
2
Debeikiai
1
Kurkliai
1
Visaginas
1
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Pumpuciai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 26,500
HIGH BOX AND LIGHT, FULL 2 ROOMS BUYED IN KAVARK, ANOTHER R.! Kavarsk – town in the Anwarf d…
House
Miskiniai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
Clearing old, Pushaloths. sold homestead along with a plot of 13.58 ha PRICE 69 000 € Genera…
House
Vitkunai, Lithuania
63 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
Utenos r., Lilies old, Viking. 8 sold homestead PRICE 20,000 €. General information: Homest…
House
Bebarzdziai, Lithuania
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
INDICATED UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE HOUSE BEBARZES K., ANY-BJECTIVE RAJ., DO NOT HAVE RUBIC ECJIC…
House
Zarasai, Lithuania
182 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN ZARASES, Waiting for G. 32. Just over a kilometer from t…
2 room apartment
Gulbine, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 77,000
SHARE PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS WERE IN MOLUNDS, IN THE FURTHER GATVES ! VERY PATOG LOCATION, ENVIRO…
House
Daujociai, Lithuania
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
LIVING HOUSE HOUSE FOR ANOTHER M. VILTIES G. =========<1<>G1><>= For the …
House
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 76,000
83 KV is REFERRED TO. M HOUSE BEFORE WATER RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SECTION OF MOLIDES, LOWS ! …
House
Vosiunai, Lithuania
93 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
In Ignalina district, in the town of Myelagen, tidy homestead is sold. The homestead owns 33…
House
Varkujai, Lithuania
132 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 27,000
Thumb districts. A good stand of 131 sqm is sold in the village of Varku. homestead with aut…
House
Zaliesius, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,000
ERZUED KOME (IGNAL RAJ.) ONLY 50 M. FROM THE ERZHIP EEE. SODY TO THE WAY WITH THE BUILD AND …
House
Utena, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 64,000
In the center of Utena, Flower G. log residential house for sale. There is a farm building, …
2 room apartment
Didziasalis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 9,900
For sale a newly renovated 2-room apartment with cellars in the district of Ignalina. The h…
2 room apartment
Visaginas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 27,900
PROCEDURE PROCEDURE 2-HIR ROOMS BUY VISAGINE, VETERAN G.! __________________________________…
House
Zarasai, Lithuania
77 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, ZARASON, SODYBUSSET WITH STATIN AND 9 ha SECTION IS SELECTED! _________…
House
Putriskes, Lithuania
43 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Homestead for sale in the lake Moltė in the village of Lake Skater with 1.55 ha. private are…
House
Girminiai, Lithuania
269 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
IGNALINARY RAJONE, SOME OF GIRMINGS, IS SELLED VERY ERDVUS 269.26 KV.M. HOUSE WITH THE OPPOR…
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
A unique homestead for sale in the beautiful town of Sveils, Mountaino g.19. Name has all ur…
House
Grybeliai, Lithuania
235 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
SHARE NEW SURRANTED, LIGHT AND FUNCTIONAL SUPLANED HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH ALL ADVANTAGE COUN…
3 room apartment
Utena, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 123,000
c Spacious 3-room apartment for sale, Kudirkos g. Utena m. Apartment spaces It will give you…
House
Butenai, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
A unique two-end graft for sale in Buten. In the Anwar area. Wooden, two ends, 96 sq.m. hous…
House
Azuozeriai, Lithuania
145 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
HOUSE A. ONE G., REMEMBER RETURNING, THANKING. IKI ANYHIC CITY LIMITS ONLY 4 KM. HOUSE IN PA…
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
63 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
SODY IN THE RAMIO LOCATION OF THE RAMIO IN THE RETURN OF THE EXECUTION. THE WORLD K. This i…
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
House
Grybeliai, Lithuania
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 293,000
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
133 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 189,000
House
Pasventupys, Lithuania
287 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
House
Voliskis, Lithuania
58 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
A unique home homestead of the poet John Tokžini, is for sale in a beautiful, supervised vil…
House
Pavirinciai, Lithuania
3 216 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
House
Antalge, Lithuania
764 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
A unique cozy and modern-equipped event and recreation center on the shores of the lake, sur…
