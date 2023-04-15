Italy
Realting.com
Italy
VV
Residential properties for sale in VV, Italy
69 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
A stylish villa with a view of Zambron When it is important to be in t…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
Species apartment in Zambron with chic solarium! 特 武 This complex is …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
New apartment in Zambron at an affordable price! The coast of the Gods …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 338,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, we are looking for modern qu…
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
€ 330,000
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
€ 240,000
Villa in Zambron with sea views?? New offer: Villa in Zambrone is in…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 365,000
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea 🌊 A beautiful comfortable ho…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
Are we opening the sale of new villas in the Poseidon complex? Complex …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
Apartments right in the center of Briatico City for those who want the …
3 room apartment
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Magnificent apartments in the city of Pizzo ⁇ The apartments are loca…
Apartment 10 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
10 bath
800 m²
€ 580,000
The historic building from 1800 with a new renovation. This building b…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Do you have a great opportunity to buy a great villa in the Italian ci…
1 room apartment
Pizzo, Italy
1 bath
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Bright cozy apartment right in the center of Pizzo! Do not miss this…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
€ 150,000
Lovely sunny apartment in Briatico! The apartments are located in the t…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
MAIN ABOUT PROJECT: The new complex is in an amazing location on Costa …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
First line apartment on the Costa del Day. Located in the small resort …
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Villa in Pargelia in a closed complex with access to a private beach. P…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
56 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,000
Ocean Blue's new residence is a few steps from the white-fed beaches! …
3 room townhouse
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Townhouse in a closed complex 300m from the beach. Surrounded by garde…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
Villa with sea views in a closed complex in Zambron. Villa with an area…
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
The Giardino di Ulisse project is located in the unique city of Tropea …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
Two-story apartments in the historical center of Tropea. The apartments…
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
Villeta in Zambron is located next to the Tropea and the best beaches o…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
135 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
These photos belong to villas that are ready in the Residence dei Fiori…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Villa with stunning panoramic sea views, with private pool, garage and …
3 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
Apartments for sale are located in the modern complex Versace, in the t…
Villa 5 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Exclusive first-line villa in Pargelia with panoramic sea views. Owners…
Villa 5 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
5 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
The beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool is located in the co…
