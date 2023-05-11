Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tremezzina, Italy

75 properties total found
3 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€ 1,900,000
3 room apartment in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€ 560,000
3 room apartment in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€ 560,000
3 room townhouse in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€ 600,000
3 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
€ 720,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 314 m²
€ 1,250,000
1 room apartment in Tremezzo, Italy
1 room apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
€ 270,000
2 room apartment in Mezzegra, Italy
2 room apartment
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€ 335,000
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
€ 335,000
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Mezzegra, Italy
2 room apartment
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Mezzegra, Italy
2 room apartment
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
€ 390,000
2 room apartment in Tremezzo, Italy
2 room apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 305,000
2 room apartment in Mezzegra, Italy
2 room apartment
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Ossuccio, Italy
2 room apartment
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
€ 355,000
2 room apartment in Tremezzo, Italy
2 room apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€ 349,000
2 room apartment in Tremezzo, Italy
2 room apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
€ 800,000
1 room apartment in Ossuccio, Italy
1 room apartment
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Mezzegra, Italy
2 room apartment
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€ 212,000
2 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€ 225,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
€ 880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 3,000,000

